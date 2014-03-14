CLOSE
Naomi Campbell Wouldn’t Mind Being A Single Mom: ‘I Do Want To Have Children, Whether I Have A Man Or Not’

Naomi Campbell is ready for motherhood, even it if it means she has to do it alone.

The superstar opened up about her growing desire to have children during an interview with SiriusXM Radio on Tuesday. “I do want to have children, whether I have a man or not,” Campbell told fashion designer Diane Von Furstenberg. “I will have it on my own.”

You may remember the British beauty was once infertile. She opened up about her reproductive issues during London Fashion Week in 2008. “They thought it was a cyst,” she shared of undergoing surgery. “When they opened it up they realized it was more…I was not able to have children up until March. Now it’s in God’s hands. I would love to have a family.”

Today, 43-year-old is healthy and single. She broke up with her billionaire boyfriend Vladimir Doronin last spring.

Naomi Campbell Wouldn’t Mind Being A Single Mom: ‘I Do Want To Have Children, Whether I Have A Man Or Not’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

