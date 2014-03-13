Just one month after First Lady Michelle Obama’s appearance on the “Tonight Show,” President Obama engaged in his own version of lighthearted fun. Our Commander in Chief showed of his comedy skills in a mock online interview on the Funny Or Die website this week.

Along with driving traffic to HealthCare.gov, Obama joked with “Between Two Ferns” host Zach Galifianakis, who is known to ask wildly awkward questions during his celebrity interviews. And, the POTUS was no exception.

One of the funniest moments came when Galifianakis called Mr. Obama a nerd for not playing football.

“You said if you had a son, you would not let him play football. What makes you think that he would want to play football,” the Hangover star questioned. “What if he was a nerd, like you?”

“Do you think a woman like Michelle would marry a nerd,” the Pres. snapped back. “Why don’t you ask her whether she thinks I’m a nerd?”

“Could I?” Galifianakis asked.

“No. I’m not going to let her near you,” Obama replied.

Another good jab came after Zach asked, “What is it like to be the last black president?”

“Seriously,” Obama said with a WTF look on his face. “What’s it like for this to be the last time you ever talk to a president.”

Check out the other laugh-out-loud moments in the six-minute clip, below.

Would A Woman Like Michelle Obama Marry A Nerd? President Obama Sets The Record Straight was originally published on hellobeautiful.com