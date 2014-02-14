CLOSE
Gabrielle Union Shares Her Non-Traditional Wedding Plans [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Gary With Da Tea reports Gabrielle Union revealed some her wedding details on the “Arsenio Hall Show.” Listen to Gary’s Tea in the audio player to hear what she doesn’t plan to have at the wedding and what she will do differently from her past marriage. 

Gabrielle Union Shares Her Non-Traditional Wedding Plans [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

