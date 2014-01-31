CLOSE
Is Tamar’s Husband Vince Headed To Jail? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Is Tamar Braxton‘s husband Vince headed to jail? Well, it looks like he might. Gary With Da Tea is reporting he was slapped with a $3 million tax lien. Listen to Gary’s Tea in the audio player to hear the details!

Close