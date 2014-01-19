CLOSE
Black Music Is...
Muhammad Ali Honored With Three Exclusive Songs By Brooklyn MC

mos Def And Muhammad AliBoxing legend Muhammad Ali has inspired many people to become the best possible people  they could simply by living his life. Because Ali’s influence can still be felt today, one rapper is choosing to honor Muhammad Ali by dropping three exclusive songs.

 

Rapper/actor Yasiin Bey (Mos Def) posted a video on Youtube where he stated he would be releasing three songs called “The Time Is Always Now” to honor one of his heroes Muhammad Ali. Bey will be dropping the songs from different locations on the continent of Africa. “Part of the reason we were keen to not reveal the location was to highlight the continent, and the diversity throughout the continent,” the Brooklyn MC said.

Yasiin Bey chose to do this from Africa based on his birth and  joy he feels when he’s in Africa. The songs will be released today (1/17/14) at 5:30 EST.

