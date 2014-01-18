Love and War is back by popular demand and today a woman named Estella thinks her boyfriend Charles is cheating with his ex-girlfriend. Listen to the audio player to hear Charles get caught in the act over the phone as he still claims him and his ex are just friends!

Follow @RickeySmiley

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 am EST!

RELATED: Should A Woman Forgive A Man For Cheating & Having A Side Baby? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Ebony Steele Reveals Her Cheating Past! [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: 5 Things To Say If You Get Caught Cheating

Part 1

Your browser does not support iframes.

Part 2

Your browser does not support iframes.

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!

Love & War: Is It Wrong To Be Close Friends With Your Ex? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com