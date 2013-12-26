Tyler Perry To Headline Women’s Empowerment 2014

Acclaimed actor, producer and director, Tyler Perry, has signed on to be the keynote speaker at the 2014 Women’s Empowerment Conference and Networking Event, Saturday, March 15 at the PNC Arena. 2014 marks the 20 year for the conference which quickly sells out each year. Every year, over 20,000 people from the Triangle converge on PNC arena annually for a full day of inspiration and empowerment themed events.

“We are honored to have Media Mogul, Tyler Perry join us this year. He is the personification of empowerment and inspiration,” noted Radio One Regional Vice-President Gary A. Weiss. “We have been blessed to have so many people of influence join us in our mission to give back through sharing and communicating and look forward to hearing Mr. Perry’s story.”

Created in 1995, in honor of Women’s History Month, Women’s Empowerment was designed to enhance the lives of African American women by addressing issues that specifically impact their health, hearts, and pocketbooks. This expo-styled event offers seminars, workshops, demonstrations, sampling and shopping. Past speakers have included Dr. Joycelyn Elders, former US Surgeon General; Susan Taylor, former editor-in-chief of Essence Magazine; Iyanla Vanzant, noted women’s author and inspirational life coach; Queen Latifah, recording artist and talk show host; Angela Bassett, award winning actress. 2012 Women’s empowerment was host to pastor, educator, entrepreneur, philanthropist, spiritual advisor and bestselling author, Bishop T.D. Jakes.

This event will sell out! Get your ticket today!

Vending opportunities still available. Download the vendor application.

