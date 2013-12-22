CLOSE
Charlotte
HomeCharlotte

WNBA All-Star Ivory Latta’s Illest Shoe Made Just For Women And Girls [PHOTOS]

0 reads
Leave a comment

Ivory Latta is a bundle of energy, on the court and off. When she’s not on the court as a player or coach, she’s promoting her new shoe The Illest. The shoe is specifically designed for women basketball players to lessen the impact on knees and hips.

Latta held a pop-up store at Stash On Trade in the EpiCentre on Sunday.

The shoe is made by the Nfinity brand, which is notable in the cheerleading industry, Latta said. She hopes The Illest will appeal to women and girls, who often wear men’s shoes for basketball. As a girl, Latta always wanted the Jordan 11. As an adult, she turned that passion into creating her shoe.

“I’m really excited. It was a dream of mine just to have my own shoe, to go to camps and see little girls wear my shoe,” she said.

Washington Mystic’s Ivory Latta Illist NC Shoe Release [PHOTOS]
0 photos
ivory latta , the illest

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
The D.R. Debate: These Celebrities Are Defending The…
 2 days ago
07.12.19
Behind The Scenes: ‘Dear White People’ Actor Joins…
 3 days ago
07.11.19
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 1 week ago
07.05.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close