Just when we’re reeling from Shonda Rhimes‘ host of “Scandal” winter finale shockers and Daddy Pope’s epic monologue, Beyonce drops the biggest surprise of the night. In true King Bey boss mode, she released her long awaited brand new album and dropped the mic on us out of nowhere!

Must Read: 50 Most Epic GIFS From Beyonce’s Visual Album

Following in her husband’s “Magna Carta Holy Grail” footsteps, Bey released her fifth album with little warning. The self-titled album also features Jay Z, Drake, Frank Ocean and even Bey’s baby girl, Blue Ivy! She returns with a jam packed collection of 14 tracks and 17 videos. Well worth the wait, Bey!

The album is available now on iTunes.

“Beyonce” Tracklisting

1. Pretty Hurts

2. Haunted

3. Drunk In Love (feat. Jay Z)

4. Blow

5. No Angel

6. Partition

7. Jealous

8. Rocket

9. Mine (feat. Drake)

10. XO

11. ***Flawless (feat. Chimamanda Ngozi Adiche)

12. Superpower (feat. Frank Ocean)

13. Heaven

14. Blue (feat. Blue Ivy)

15. Pretty Hurts (Video)

16. Ghost (Video)

17. Haunted (Video)

18. Drunk in Love feat. Jay Z (Video)

19. Blow (Video)

20. No Angel (Video)

21. Yoncé (Video)

22. Partition (Video)

23. Jealous (Video)

24. Rocket (Video)

25. Mine feat. Drake (Video)

26. XO (Video)

27. ***Flawless (feat. Chimamanda Ngozi Adiche) (Video)

28. Superpower (feat. Frank Ocean)

29. Heaven (Video)

30. Blue feat. Blue Ivy (Video)

31. Grown Woman (Bonus Video)

32. Credits (Video)

LIKE HelloBeautiful On Facebook!

Related Stories:

30 Sec Preview: Beyonce Drops 15 New Music Videos

PRESS PLAY: Beyonce Ft Jay Z ‘Drunk In Love’ [FULL VIDEO]

Check Out This Gallery Of The Most Epic GIFS From Bey’s Album!

Who Shocks The World?: Beyonce Surprises With New Self-Titled Album! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com