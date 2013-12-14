Fox News’ Megyn Kelly: ‘Santa And Jesus Are White’ [VIDEO]

Fox News host Megyn Kelly wants to make one thing clear to the nice, White kids who watch Fox News: Santa Clause and Jesus Christ are White.

Yes, Black people, we have a Black president and Obamacare, but Santa and Jesus are off limits.

Responding to a tongue-in-cheek article by Slate culture blogger Aisha Harris, who seriously tackled White privilege while simultaneously joking that perhaps Santa should be a penguin, Kelly slammed the idea of a Black Santa and a Black Jesus because “historically,” they are White.

Yes, the elderly guy who lives on the North Pole with elves at his beck and call is White; and, apparently, Jesus’ “hair like wool” and “feet like brass” screams White boy fresh.

“Jesus was a white man, too. It’s like we have, he’s a historical figure that’s a verifiable fact, as is Santa, I just want kids to know that. How do you revise it in the middle of the legacy in the story and change Santa from white to black?”

Davis, who was not invited to defend her article, responded with a spot-on take down, reminding the good people at Fox that Santa isn’t real:

Sure, as Kelly File guest Monica Crowley notes, Santa is loosely based on Saint Nicholas, a fourth-century Greek bishop known for secret gift-giving. But while the names “St. Nicholas” and “Santa Claus” are often used interchangeably, modern-day Santa hardly resembles his supposed inspiration, who was depicted as tall and thin and, you know, Greek. He did not have a workshop in the North Pole nor eight faithful reindeer. Santa as we know him today is the result of wild imaginations and creative input from many people across centuries, including, as I noted in my piece, Washington Irving and Clement Clark Moore. He’s utterly divorced from his religious and historical roots. … I’ll be fine if no one else jumps on board the penguin train and Santa remains a white man. But if you’re seriously emphatic that he is white and must remain white, there’s a good chance that your view of the rest of the world is just as limited and unimaginative. I mean, we are talking about a magical man who slides down your chimney every Christmas Eve. Just so we’re clear.

