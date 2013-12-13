According to a recent report from Carfax, over 190,000 cars have had their odometers rolled back and cheating Americans out of $760 million in lost value and unexpected repairs. This is more of a problem now because of the ease of rolling back the new digital odometers.

Be very careful when buying a used automobile be requesting service records and getting a free odometer record through Carfax.com if you have the VIN.

Fraudulent Odometers Cost Americans $760 Million was originally published on kissrichmond.com

King Tutt Posted December 13, 2013

