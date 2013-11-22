Teen Playing ‘Knockout’ Game Shot Twice By Intended Victim, Arrested [VIDEO]

Marvell Weaver, 17, of Lansing, Michigan, recently lost the so-called “Point ‘em out, knock ‘em out” game when he was shot twice by his intended victim and arrested, reports WILX.

On Feb. 26th, Weaver was in a van with two friends looking for random victims, when he spotted a man waiting at a bus stop. He hopped out of the van and quickly attacked the man with a faulty Taser.

“I saw the van circle twice, and the second time three kids came out,” said the unidentified victim. “I didn’t suspect anything. I hadn’t any enemies, or any reason to believe they would be looking to do anything to me.”

The man, who was waiting on six-year-old daughter, was legally registered to carry a firearm and he pulled his .40 caliber pistol and shot Weaver twice — once in the leg and once near his spine.

Weaver is now serving one year in jail, but says that he should be serving more.

“It was just a lesson learned,” Weaver said. “I wish I hadn’t played the game at all.”

Weaver said that he was just with a bad group of friends, and that they were usually high and bored when they decided to play. He also said that he and his friends attacked at least six or seven people.

“It wouldn’t be an every day game, just a certain game to be played on certain days,” he said. “You don’t even try to rob them or anything. That’s the game.”

Lansing police officer Robert Merrick says that Weaver’s story is important because teens need to know that there are consequences to their violent actions.

“There’s a price to pay if they wind up doing it. A good example is Marvell Weaver,” said Merrick.

Weaver’s intended victim said he didn’t know if it was a knife or a gun that Weaver stuck into side, but he didn’t plan on dying that day.

“What they tried to do to me wouldn’t have been a joke if they would’ve succeeded. My child would’ve been left with the aftermath of seeing her father in any type of way I would’ve been left.”

See WILX news report below:

RELATED: What Is The ‘Knockout’ Game?

Teen Playing ‘Knockout’ Game Shot Twice By Intended Victim, Arrested [VIDEO] was originally published on newsone.com

Also On 105.3 RnB: