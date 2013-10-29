CLOSE
Chris Brown Released from Jail, Assault Charge Reduced to Misdemeanor

Chris Brown was released from jail after being charged with assault with significant bodily injury during a fight in Washington, D.C. over the weekend. During his arraignment Monday, the assault charge was reduced from a felony to a misdemeanor. He pleaded not guilty. The Virginia native was released from jail without bail. He was ordered to stay 100 yards away from the victim. Trey Songz also appeared in court to support Brown.

