Charged with 60 counts of “suspicion of sexual exploitation by a counselor or therapist,” 31-year-old Brent Girouex’s, an Iowa pastor and youth counselor, claimed that he was trying to “cure” teenage boys of their “homosexual urges” by having sex with them.

Back n February Girouex confessed to Council Bluffs police detectives that he had sexual relations with four young men starting in 2007 to help them gain “sexual purity” in the eyes of God. Since then, at least eight men have come forward with complaints that the pastor molested them.

According to reports, Girouex told police that “when they would ejaculate, they would be getting rid of the evil thoughts in their mind.”

In the early stages of this case, a judge issued Girouex a 17-year-prison sentence for the rape of as many as eight underage boys in 2012, but later suspended the sentence to allow Girouex to seek “sex offender treatment” and remain on probation for five years.

the pastor has had his sentence reduced from 17 years in prison to sex offender treatment and probation.

“Rape The Gay Away” Pastor Won’t Serve Any Time!!! was originally published on kissrichmond.com

King Tutt Posted October 2, 2013

Also On 105.3 RnB: