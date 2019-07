Pressure builds and blows. SHUT IT DOWN! I have too much to lose than to go off on you.

Keep it humble before you stumble. A “Clo-ism” on life’s journey today.

Check out Miss Community’s daily “Clo-isms” here.

Pressure Blows Shut it Down! Check Out the “Clo-ism” For the Day was originally published on kissrichmond.com

Miss Community Clovia Posted October 4, 2013

Also On 105.3 RnB: