GET THE LOOK: Kelly Rowland’s Sweater Dress + Thigh High Boots

Kelly Rowland (aka my celeb twin) heated up the iHeart Radio Music Festival red carpet in a sexy Jean Paul Gaultier sweater dress and the season’s “it” thigh high boot: Christian Louboutin’s Monicarina. The gorgeous singer and “X Factor” judge amped up the look with statement rings, “Love” bangles (possibly from Forever 21- I have the same!) and simple diamond studs. For beauty, Kelly went with a pretty shadowy eye, nude lips and a sleek bun. 10′s across the board!
So fun fact, this is my 100th post here on HelloBeautiful and I couldn’t have picked a better celeb to cover. Kelly has such fabulous style and always owns each look. I love that she went with a classic sweater dress with a cool silhouette. Sweater dresses are a perfect piece for Fall as they offer warmth and subtle sex appeal, when paired with thigh high boots. Here are three ways to get a similar look! You can shop your faves by clicking the links!
Look #1: McQ by Alexander McQueen sweater dress, Christian Louboutin boots
Look #2: Helmut sweater dress, Semilla boots
Look #3: Heather Lawton dress, Report Gwyn boots
For a cozy look, try this $281 Heather Lawton sweater dress and $140 Report Gwyn boot combo.
Which look are you loving most? Hurray for 100 fab posts here on HelloBeautiful!
Follow Joy’s style adventures on Instagram! @joy_adaeze
