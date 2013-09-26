Kelly Rowland (aka my celeb twin) heated up the iHeart Radio Music Festival red carpet in a sexy Jean Paul Gaultier sweater dress and the season’s “it” thigh high boot: Christian Louboutin’s Monicarina. The gorgeous singer and “X Factor” judge amped up the look with statement rings, “Love” bangles (possibly from Forever 21- I have the same!) and simple diamond studs. For beauty, Kelly went with a pretty shadowy eye, nude lips and a sleek bun. 10′s across the board!

MUST READ: Borrow From The Boys: 20 Boyfriend Coats For Fall

So fun fact, this is my 100th post here on HelloBeautiful and I couldn’t have picked a better celeb to cover. Kelly has such fabulous style and always owns each look. I love that she went with a classic sweater dress with a cool silhouette. Sweater dresses are a perfect piece for Fall as they offer warmth and subtle sex appeal, when paired with thigh high boots. Here are three ways to get a similar look! You can shop your faves by clicking the links!

Look #1: McQ by Alexander McQueen sweater dress, Christian Louboutin boots

Look #2: Helmut sweater dress, Semilla boots

Get edgy with this $268 Helmut dress and Semilla thigh high boots.

Look #3: Heather Lawton dress, Report Gwyn boots

For a cozy look, try this $281 Heather Lawton sweater dress and $140 Report Gwyn boot combo.

Which look are you loving most? Hurray for 100 fab posts here on HelloBeautiful!

Follow Joy’s style adventures on Instagram! @joy_adaeze

GET THE LOOK: Kelly Rowland’s Sweater Dress + Thigh High Boots was originally published on hellobeautiful.com