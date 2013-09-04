Follow @briaeffinsimone Follow @TheUrbanDaily

R. Kelly takes us on a look back at his career in his latest video “My Story.” Although 2 Chainz is featured on R. Kelly’s latest single, he does not make a cameo in the Nineteen 85- produced track. “My Story” is the lead single off of his forthcoming album “Black Panties.”

Take a look back at R. Kelly’s lavish lifestyle below.

READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:

Labor Daze: Dave Chappelle Stands With Workers Of America

Eve Details Badass New Film & Beefing With A Fan [EXCLUSIVE]

Twitter Erupts With Shocked Tweets Claiming Dave Chappelle Had Melt Down On Stage [VIDEO]

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

R. Kelly Shows Us A Look At His Lifestyle In New Video, ‘My Story’ [VIDEO] was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Bria Feliu Posted September 4, 2013

Also On 105.3 RnB: