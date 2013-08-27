Eminem Throws Shade At Khloe & Lamar On New Single, ‘Berzerk’ [NEW MUSIC]

Follow @briaeffinsimone Follow @TheUrbanDaily

Eminem teased fans about an upcoming album during the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards in two Beats by Dre commercials. “The Marshall Mathers LP 2” is set for release on November 5.

Eminem previewed his first single “Berzerk” in the Beats by Dre commercial. The single was produced by Rick Rubin and features a classic 90s feel. In classic Em style, he throws a few shots at certain celebs including Khloe Kardashian.

“They say that love is powerful as cough syrup and Styrofoam/All I know is I fell asleep and woke up in that Monte Carlo/With the ugly Kardashian/Lamar, oh sorry, we done both set the bar low.”

Ouch. Check out Eminem’s new single below.

Bria Feliu Posted August 27, 2013

