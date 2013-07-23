If a healthier and longer life isn’t motivation enough to drop weight, how about a few grams of gold?

In an effort to encourage its citizens to shed a few pounds, the United Emirates city of Dubai is offering overweight citizens a gram of gold ($45) for each kilogram they lose. Participants are expected to lose at least two kilograms in order to receive a payout. The top three “golden losers” will be entered into a drawing with the chance to win a gold coin worth $5,400.

The ‘Your Weight in Gold’ initiative serves as a response to the alarming rise in obesity in the Gulf, blamed primarily on increasing fast-food diets and lack of exercise. The program will coincide with Ramadan, a month of fasting for Muslims across the globe.

“Ramadan is the most appropriate season to launch such initiatives as it reminds us about many health benefits of reducing weight and encourages us to take strong steps to change our bad lifestyles,” said Hussain Nasser Lootah, director of Dubai Municipality.

Participants will be receive their final weigh-in on August 16th.

Dubai Offers Overweight Citizens Gold In Exchange For Weight-Loss was originally published on giantlife.com

