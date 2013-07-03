Surprise! Kerry’s Married To NFL Star Nnamdi Asomugha

Surprise — TMZ is reporting that actress Kerry Washington is a married woman! The “Scandal” actress, 36, secretly tied the knot with San Francisco 49ers cornerback Nnamdi Asomugha late last month, Us Weekly can confirm. Records show that Washington and Asomugha filed a marriage license on June 24 in Blaine County, Idaho, though a source tells Us that the two appear to have gotten married in the town of Hailey, Idaho, with her parents as witnessses.

According to reports, the couple have been dating since the summer of 2012. Washington was previously engaged to actor David Moscow; they split in 2007 after several years together. Washington is currently on hiatus from filming her hit ABC series. Prior to leaving for vacation, she tweeted: “Ok. Logging off! See u in a few weeks!”

