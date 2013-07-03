I don’t think I have to explain to you why Rihanna is the queen of haute hair for our generation. She slays every style that she’s tasked with and has made it her business to set trends for young daring girls everywhere.

MUST READ: Win The Beauty Pack That Will Change Your Life!

As I thought about how to update my summer look, I channeled my inner Rihanna for some fearless ideas on my new tresses. Just because I know you also care, I put together a gallery of her best hairstyles that we’d love to see her repeat!

Like HelloBeautiful on Facebook To Keep Up With The Latest Style And Beauty Trends

Follow me @gorgeousingrey

MORE ON STYLE & BEAUTY:

8 Resort-Ready Trends You Have To Try Today [PHOTOS]

3 Bold Summer Hues To Add To Your Makeup Bag

10 Rihanna Hairstyles We Wish She’d Rock Again [PHOTOS] was originally published on hellobeautiful.com