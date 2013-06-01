The City of Charlotte will be represented well in the upcoming DC Black Theatre Festival, a prestigious event taking place in Washington, DC on June 21st – June 30th. The week long affair will feature 150 theatrical stage plays. Playwright and Author, Vickie L. Evans, President of SOARING HIGH PRODUCTIONS, along with the cast of her play, ‘A CHANGE IS GONNA COME,’ is gearing up to showcase her award winning production. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland, talked with Evans and a member of her cast, national recording artist, Cassandra O’Neil. Both Evans and O’Neil acknowledged the pressures associated with performing in a venue that will host peers from all over the country. O’Neil, who is set to release her second album, plays the role of Betty Parker in ‘A CHANGE IS GONNA COME.’ O’Neil says she’s ready to let her vocal and acting talents shine.

[audio http://ronepraisecharlotte.files.wordpress.com/2013/06/vickie-and-cassandra-entire-show-for-web.mp3%5D

Local Talents Head to Washington DC for Prestigious Event was originally published on praisecharlotte.com

Ron Holland Posted June 1, 2013

