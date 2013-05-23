CLOSE
New music
Home

Fantasia Feat. Kelly Rowland & Missy Elliott “Without Me” [LYRIC VIDEO]

0 reads
Leave a comment

One of the highlights on Fantasia‘s latest album “Side Effects of You” is “Without Me,” her collaboration with Kelly Rowland and Missy Elliott. Since this is a song you’ll probably be hearing a lot of, check out this lyric video for “Without Me” and get familiar!

RELATED: Fantasia Wows Audience With Performance At Album Release Party [VIDEO]

RELATED: Fantasia Explains What Her New Album Has In Common With Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Fantasia, Missy Elliott & Kelly Rowland Call 93.9 WKYS To Say Thanks For Premiering “Without Me” First [AUDIO]

Fantasia Feat. Kelly Rowland & Missy Elliott “Without Me” [LYRIC VIDEO] was originally published on therussparrmorningshow.com

Fantasia , kelly rowland , lyric video , Missy Elliott , Without Me

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Yay Or Nay: ‘Girls Trip’ Director Malcolm D.…
 5 hours ago
07.16.19
Jharrel Jerome Reacts To Getting His First Emmy…
 6 hours ago
07.16.19
Oh Word? More People Have Spotted André 3000…
 7 hours ago
07.16.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close