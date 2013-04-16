President Obama Calls Boston Bombings An Act of Terror

By: Mark Wilson

President Obama called the bombings an act of terror. Describing the attack as an “heinous and cowardly act,” he vowed to bring the perpetrators to justice.

During a press conference on Tuesday, President Obama said it would take time to determine who committed the heinous act and bring them to justice. He said we know bombs were set off that did severe damage. Investigators don’t know who did them, why or whether it was an act by one individual or an organization.

“Everything else at this point is spectulation,” Obama said.

Obama also highlighted the heroism of everyone, including runners, spectators and first responders who jumped into the fray to help the wounded.

“The American people refuse to be terrorized.” Obama said. “What the world saw yesterday in the aftermath of the explosions were stories of heroism, and kindness, and generosity and love.”

