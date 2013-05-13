Family Suspects Foul Play In Case Of Missing Grandmother

Although African Americans make up just 13 percent of the U.S. population, we account for 33 percent of the missing in the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s database. Cases involving African Americans also tend to receive less media coverage than missing Whites, with missing men of color getting even less attention.

NewsOne has partnered with the Black and Missing Foundation and TV One to focus on the crisis of missing African Americans.

To be a part of the solution, NewsOne will profile a missing person weekly and provide tips about how to keep your loved ones safe and what to do if someone goes missing, while TV One‘s newest show, “Find Our Missing,” hosted by award-winning actress S. Epatha Merkerson, tells these stories in visual form.

Evelyn Gunter

Case Type: Endangered

Date of Birth: January 1, 1966

Missing Date: March 10, 2013

Age Now: 47

Missing City: Detroit

Missing State: Michigan

Gender: Female

Race: Black

Complexion: Medium

Height: 5’7″

Weight: 170

Hair Color: Brown

Hair Length: Short

Eye Color: Brown

Wear Glasses or Contacts: No

Location Last Seen: Evelyn Gunter was last seen at her residence by her grandson at approximately 6 p.m.

Circumstances of Disappearance: Gunter had just come home from running errands and was dressed to go out.

She left the home and never returned.

Gunter’s adult children say she would never leave for a significant period of time without informing her family. In addition, Gunter had recently welcomed a new grandchild who was just 4 days old at the time of her disappearance.

Adding further to the family’s concerns is that Gunter’s bank account was flush with cash after receiving a 401K deposit and paycheck from General Motors. And then Gunter’s daughter received an odd text from her mother a couple of days later. According to the text, Gunter told her family she was visiting friends in Chicago.

“I know that wasn’t her texting me. Things weren’t spelled right and she doesn’t have any friends in Chicago,” Gunter’s daughter told WXYZ.com News.

Gunter’s car was found outside of a Detroit bar called “Club Celebrity.” There are also unconfirmed reports that a credit card was found near Gunter’s car. Money may have also been taken from Gunter’s account.

The Gunter family believes something terrible may have happened to their matriarch because she was a reliable and steady employee at GM and close with her children and grandchildren.

The family is pleading for the public to provide any detail they can think might help in the case.

Last Seen Wearing: Unknown.

Identifying Marks or Characteristics: Scar by right eye; C-section scar.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Evelyn Gunter should call Detroit Police at (313) 267-4600 or contact the Black and Missing Foundation’s confidential Tip Line.

