Russell Simmons Endorses Bill de Blasio For N.Y.C. Mayor

Def Jam co-founder Russell Simmons (pictured) announced his support for Public Advocate Bill de Blasio in the N.Y.C. mayoral race in a new ad that debuted Monday.

In the ad, Simmons explains why de Blasio is his top pick, “Bill de Blasio is the only person willing to do what it takes to make sure that New York City is a place where people who wanna live and work and raise a family have a shot at making their lives better.”

On the other hand, Simmons takes shots at the other Democratic challengers, saying about Council Speaker Christine Quinn, “The idea of a gay woman as mayor, but…she’s been bought and managed by special interests.”

He also labels former City Comptroller Bill Thompson, the race’s only African-American candidate, as passive, “I don’t want a candidate who is too quiet. I want a candidate who is not afraid to offend a few people to support what he thinks is right.”

Simmons has a history of backing liberal causes.

He spoke out in favor of marriage equality in 2011 and against voter suppression during last year’s presidential elections.

This ad is just the latest in a series of endorsements for de Blasio, including famous members of the LBGTQ community Cynthia Nixon and Alan Cumming, at a”LBGT For BDB” fund-raiser Sunday evening.

