RUMOR: Is Beyonce Pregnant? (PHOTO)

The web is going crazy over rumors of a second pregnancy for Pop superstar Beyonce Knowles-Carter after she appeared last week at the 2013 Met Gala in what people suspect was a baby-bump-hiding gown.

Knowles-Carter rocked an orange and black Givenchy gown with a belted, high-waist that camouflaged her midsection which has everyone believing the singer is trying to hide a pregnancy.

Check out the photo below and let us know if you think she has a baby bump. Remember, Beyoncé did not announce she was pregnant with Blue Ivy until months into her pregnancy.

Beyonce also posted a photo on Mother’s Day wearing a loose fitting shirt that also has folks speculating.

The Knowles-Carter camp has not responded to the rumor.

