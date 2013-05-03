Get the ‘Gatsby’ Look With These Standout David’s Bridal Pieces

With “The Great Gatsby” movie release around the corner next week, every fashionista is heading back to the roaring 20’s for some old-fashioned inspiration. The Gatsby-era personified glamour, sass and romance with flapper-style dresses, glitzy accessories and rich textures, is highly anticipated after last night’s world premiere in NYC!

For women looking to mimic these Gatsby scene-stealers, David’s Bridal has options perfect for recreating the vintage look of Daisy Buchanan, especially for brides-to-be. These classic looks are making a huge comeback in fashion this year and translate to the aisle exceptionally well.

Check out our gallery of David’s Bridal fashion finds that look as if they’ve just stepped off the “The Great Gatsby” red carpet. From vintage gowns to old-world accessories, that coveted 1920’s look is available at a store near you.

