John Legend On The “Down Lo”!

While there are some questioning John Legend’s lifestyle, he is addressing the topic head-on….well at least on the television screen. Legend, along with co-producer and director Tony Krantz, has inked a project deal with HBO to produce a mini series entitled “Down Lo” which is based on his first hand knowledge and experiences in the music industry.

The series is set in Miami’s South Beach and it’s a drama that explores the intersection of three worlds in the town’s music, sports and fashion circles while exploring the life of a gay rapper living on the down low, but not ready to reveal his sexuality to the Hip Hop community. Hmmmmmmmmm, could he be calling someone out?

Posted April 24, 2013

