PM BUZZ: Shemar Moore Says Toni Braxton Was A ‘Wild Ride,’ Will & Jada Don’t Punish Their Kids & More

Sheree Whitfield Unhappy With 'Fix My Life' Portrayal

Sheree Whitfield is not happy with the way she was portrayed on “Iyanla: Fix My Life,”where she was scolded by her ex-husband and the show’s host Iyanla Vanzant.

In the episode, Vanzant questioned Sheree’s decision to build her extravagant home, “Chateau Sheree,” The house has yet to be completed and Whitfield who has made headlines for issues with her finances,insisted that her upgraded residence was being built with her children in mind.

Iyanla was not buying it and went in:

“That ain’t about your kids,” Vanzant told Whitfield on the show. “That’s about you.”

Sheree complained about feeling attacked.

“I felt like I was being attacked,” Whitfield told Vanzant on the show. “It was very hurtful … I didn’t feel like questions about whether or not my finances were up to par had anything to do with me as a parent or being a good person.”

She then reinforced how she was feeling by retweeting a tweet from a viewer.

“Last week DMX was a deadbeat Dad. This week it’s ok to be a absentee if you don’t like the mother,” Whitfield re-tweeted. “Ratings trump Logic #IylanlaFixMyLife.”

Do you agree with Sheree? Is Ilanya to harsh on her subjects?

was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

