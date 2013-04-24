“Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” Premiere Party [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

VIA Radio One Atlanta

The cast of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta premiered the first episode of season two last night at Cream Ultra Lounge in Atlanta and Hot 107.9 was in the building! While K Michelle, Karlie Redd and Lil Scrappy were nowhere to be found, cast members in attendance included the show’s newest member, Hot 107.9′s own DJ Traci Steele and her baby’s father, DJ Babey Drew, plus Joseline and Stevie J, Love & Hip Hop Atlanta producer Mona-Scott Young, Rasheeda and Kirk, Mama Dee, Shay, Erica Dixon, Mimi and Benzino. Shawy Lo and The Breakfast Club’s Angela Yee were also there.