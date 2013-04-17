CLOSE
Suspicious Letter Sent to President Obama Intercepted

A law enforcement official said the letter is very similar to one recently mailed to Mississippi Republican Sen. Roger Wicker was sent to President Obama. Preliminary test showed that both the letters sent to President Obama and Sen. Wicker tested positive for the poison ricin. Two senate buildings were evacuated. CNN is reporting that a man is in custody and is being questioned.

This latest security incident comes on the heels of a tragic bombing that killed three people and injured nearly 200 at the Boston marathon. The FBI says there is no indication of a connection to the terrorist bombings in Boston. Still, nerves are frayed and security is heightened in light of what has happened this week.

