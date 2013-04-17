Fantasia Channels Tina Turner On “Get It Right” [NEW MUSIC]

It’s day 3 of “5 Days of Fantasia“ featuring exclusive new music from her upcoming album “Side Effects Of You,” due to release in stores and online April 23rd.

On “Get It Right” Fantasia brings a power-pack of “go-go funky soul” that reminds you of legendary singer Tina Turner during her reign! The song’s energy commands you to visualize Fantasia ripping the stage dressed in a short fringe dress with dancers, live band players, lots of wigs and the whole bit! Hopefully she releases a video for this one.

Listen below to “Get It Right” so you see what we mean!

Disclaimer: This song contains some mild language.

Return each day this week to hear 2 more songs before Fantasia’s new album comes out!

