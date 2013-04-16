CLOSE
Radio One
Home

Kevin Hart Arrested On DUI Suspicion

0 reads
Leave a comment

TMZ is reporting that Kevin Hart was arrested on suspicion of DUI after narrowly avoiding a collision with a gas tanker on the 101 freeway in Los Angeles.

California Highway Patrol TMZ that the 32-year-old was spotted driving erratically and going 90 miles per hour on the freeway on Sunday around 4:30 a.m. Officers said that when the pulled the “This Is The End” star over after he “almost collided with a gas tanker truck,” he showed “objective signs of intoxication” and was unable to pass a sobriety test.

Kevin Hart Arrested On DUI Suspicion was originally published on kissrichmond.com

Kevin Hart Arrested On DUI Suspicion

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Yay Or Nay: ‘Girls Trip’ Director Malcolm D.…
 15 hours ago
07.16.19
Jharrel Jerome Reacts To Getting His First Emmy…
 15 hours ago
07.16.19
Oh Word? More People Have Spotted André 3000…
 16 hours ago
07.16.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close