Kevin Hart Arrested On DUI Suspicion

TMZ is reporting that Kevin Hart was arrested on suspicion of DUI after narrowly avoiding a collision with a gas tanker on the 101 freeway in Los Angeles.

California Highway Patrol TMZ that the 32-year-old was spotted driving erratically and going 90 miles per hour on the freeway on Sunday around 4:30 a.m. Officers said that when the pulled the “This Is The End” star over after he “almost collided with a gas tanker truck,” he showed “objective signs of intoxication” and was unable to pass a sobriety test.

