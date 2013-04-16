Fantasia “If I Was A Bird” [NEW MUSIC]

It’s day 2 of “5 Days of Fantasia“ featuring exclusive new music from her upcoming album “Side Effects Of You,” due to release in stores and online April 23rd.

Fantasia's "If I Was A Bird" is the next song we're serving up for you. In this mid-tempo ballad, she confesses to her man she "would have been out that door, years ago" because of the hurt he is caused her. But it's her enduring love for him that has kept them together. This is definitely a situation women can relate to.

