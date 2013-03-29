$338M Powerball Winner Owes Child Support

Pedro Quezada made lottery history last Saturday as the only winner in the fourth largest Powerball jackpot of all time with $338 million, but he won’t be seeing a dime of his money until he pays the $29,000 he owes in child support.

According to the Passaic County Sheriff’s Office, an arrest warrant was issued for Pedro Quezada in 2009. He has five children ages 5-23 and owes a total of $29,000 in back child support but it is not clear which children the payments are for.

