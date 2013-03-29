Daughter Of Georgia Mom Whose Baby Was Killed Claims Mom May Have Killed Him For Insurance Money

UPDATE: 11:57 A.M. EST

The case surrounding the murder of 13-month-old Antonio Santiago continues to take unexpected twists and turns. Brunswick City Commissioner and Mayor Pro Tem, James Henry Brooks Sr., has been arrested and held without bond for influencing a witness and received a bond of $1,256 for an obstruction of justice charge.

RELATED: Antonio Santiago: Timeline Of Events Surrounding Murder Of 13-Month-Old Georgia Baby [VIDEO]

Brooks allegedly attempted to stop police from speaking with Karimah Elkins, the mother of murder suspect De’Marquise Elkins during a court appearance.

Brooks’ attorney, Alan David Tucker, is reportedly speaking with the District Attorney this morning to try to get him released.

Ashley Glassey, 21, daughter of Sherry West, the mother of a 13-month old baby who was allegedly shot by De’Marquise Elkins while they were out for a morning stroll, believes that her mother may have killed the baby for the insurance money, reports First Coast News.

RELATED: Mom, Aunt Of Suspected Baby Killer Arrested

Glassy says that her mother lost custody of her when she was 8-years-old but they have spoken regularly since 13-month old Antonio Santiago was fatally shot in the face. According to Glassy, her mother’s story has changed several times.

First Coast News reports:

Glassey said she started to have her doubts after receiving a phone call from her mother telling her that her brother, Antonio Santiago, had been killed. She claims the night of the shooting her mother asked, “How soon do you think life insurance policy will send me a check?” Glassey tells First Coast News she hopes her suspicions are wrong but based on conversations with her mother she’s not sure. Glassey described their discussions by saying her mother is crying one minute and then sounds fine the next. “I spoke with the detectives and investigators and the evidence leads to many witnesses, not just me,” said Sherry West, mother of the 13-month-old that was killed last Thursday morning. Glassey says her mother is bipolar and has schizophrenic tendencies. She believes her mother is on medication but could not tell me any prescriptions specifically. “She changed her story she told me the baby was shot first and then she told me she was shot first,” said Glassey. “They shot my baby in the head and I had to watch him die and I want that boy to die.” Glassey said she has contacted the Brunswick Police Department and no one has called her back. First Coast News contacted police to ask why, buy have yet to receive a response. Police have not suggested that Sherry West is a suspect in this case. Two teens are currently facing the murder charges.

See First Coast Report below:

As previously reported by NewsOne, Robert Zimmerman, Jr., brother of Trayvon Martin’s killer, George Zimmerman, compared Martin to Elkins — his racist suggestion being that they are both Black and violent.

Robert Jr. then went on to tweet the following:

Teen [De’Marquise Elkins] to [Sherry] West: “Do you want me to shoot your baby?” #TrayvonMartin to #GeorgeZimmerman : You’re gonna die tonight Motherf**ker” Lib media shld ask if what these2 black teens did 2 a woman&baby is the reason ppl think blacks mightB risky

Comparisons are being drawn between this developing case and that of Susan Smith. In 1995, Smith murdered her two sons, 3-year-old Michael Daniel Smith and 14-month-old Alexander Tyler Smith, Smith lied and said that an unknown Black man had kidnapped the boys.

As previously reported by NewsOne, Elkins, 17, and Dominique Lang, 15, have been charged with 11 and 7 counts of murder respectively and are being tried as adults.

Daughter Of Georgia Mom Whose Baby Was Killed Claims Mom May Have Killed Him For Insurance Money was originally published on newsone.com

Also On 105.3 RnB: