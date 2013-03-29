WHO WORE IT BETTER: Zoe Saldana Vs Kim Kardashian In Lanvin (POLL)

This blush colored Lanvin dress is certainly getting a lot of attention. Zoe Saldana was first spotted wearing the belted puffed dress at the Trevor Project Trevor live event held at The Hollywood Palladium back in December 2012.

MUST READ: Tamar Braxton Dishes On How She Got Pregnant (VIDEO)

Reality starlet Kim Kardashian was out and about yesterday (March 26, 2013) in New York City wearing the same dress. Both beauties look quite amazing. Zoe choose a pair of Lanvin black crystal-cap toe clear pumps, while Kim went with her go-to Christian Louboutin “Unbout” nude pumps.

I vote Zoe… but who cares what I think, LOL. Chime in via the poll below and tell us who wore it better, Zoe or Kim?!

RELATED STORIES:

GET THE LOOK: Keri Hilson’s Chic & Simple Black And White Outfit

Jennifer Lopez Goes Fresh & Fab For Celebrity Fight Night

15 Looks That Prove Jurnee Smollett-Bell Is A Style Star 16 photos Launch gallery 15 Looks That Prove Jurnee Smollett-Bell Is A Style Star 1. Jurnee Smollett arrives at the premiere of The Great Debaters Source: 1 of 16 2. Jurnee Smollett-Bell attends The Art Of Elysium's 11th Annual Celebration Source: 2 of 16 3. Jurnee Smollett-Bell arrives for the Children's Defense Fund-California's 27th Annual Beat The Odds Awards Source: 3 of 16 4. Jurnee Smollett attends VANITY FAIR Oscar Party Source: 4 of 16 5. Jurnee Smollett attends EMI POST-GRAMMY PARTY AT THE NEW W HOLLYWOOD HOTEL Source: 5 of 16 6. Jurness Smollett-Bell attends the Television Academy Host Words + Music at Wolf Source: 6 of 16 7. Jurnee Smollett attends 40th Anniversary Of ESSENCE Magazine at Sunset Tower Hotel Source: 7 of 16 8. Jurnee Smollett-Bell attends the 49th NAACP Image Awards Source: 8 of 16 9. Jurnee Smollett-Bell attends the 2018 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Oscars Luncheon Source: 9 of 16 10. Jurnee Smollett-Bell arrives at the premiere of Disney's 'A Wrinkle In Time' Source: 10 of 16 11. Celebrity jurnee smollett-bell Source: 11 of 16 12. Jurnee Smollett-Bell attends Macy's to Celebrate Black History Month Source: 12 of 16 13. Celebrity Jurnee Smollett-Bell Source: 13 of 16 14. Jurnee Smollett-Bell attends the 47th NAACP Image Awards Source: 14 of 16 15. Jurnee Smollett-Bell attends the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Grants Banquet Source: 15 of 16 16. Actress Jurnee Smollett-Bell attends 5th Annual aTVfest at Four Seasons Hotel Source: 16 of 16 Skip ad Continue reading 15 Looks That Prove Jurnee Smollett-Bell Is A Style Star 15 Looks That Prove Jurnee Smollett-Bell Is A Style Star Jurnee Smollett-Bell has been on some of TV's top shows from "Full House" to "Friday Night Lights", but now she's on the big screen with Tyler Perry's latest hit "Temptation". While her career is budding into a long list of must-see movies, she's pulling no punches on the red carpet. Check out 15 looks from the seasoned actress that proves she's a style star!

WHO WORE IT BETTER: Zoe Saldana Vs Kim Kardashian In Lanvin (POLL) was originally published on hellobeautiful.com