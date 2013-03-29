WHO WORE IT BETTER: Zoe Saldana Vs Kim Kardashian In Lanvin (POLL)

CLOSE
Fashion and Style
WHO WORE IT BETTER: Zoe Saldana Vs Kim Kardashian In Lanvin

This blush colored Lanvin dress is certainly getting a lot of attention. Zoe Saldana was first spotted wearing the belted puffed dress at the Trevor Project Trevor live event held at The Hollywood Palladium back in December 2012.

Reality starlet Kim Kardashian was out and about yesterday (March 26, 2013) in New York City wearing the same dress. Both  beauties look quite amazing. Zoe choose a pair of Lanvin black crystal-cap toe clear pumps, while Kim went with her go-to Christian Louboutin “Unbout” nude pumps.

I vote Zoe… but who cares what I think, LOL. Chime in via the poll below and tell us who wore it better, Zoe or Kim?!

Jurnee Smollett-Bell has been on some of TV's top shows from "Full House" to "Friday Night Lights", but now she's on the big screen with Tyler Perry's latest hit "Temptation". While her career is budding into a long list of must-see movies, she's pulling no punches on the red carpet. Check out 15 looks from the seasoned actress that proves she's a style star!

