Wendy Williams — either you love her or you hate her.

The self-proclaimed Queen of All Media has built her career on digging up celebrity dirt and blasting the news on radio and television. While gossip lovers can’t get enough of her tell-it-like-it-is attitude and “How You doing?” personality, many high-profile stars have publicly voiced their dislike of Williams’ work style.

As we reported earlier, the most recent public figure to have an issue with the talkshow host is Janet Hubert, the first Aunt Viv from Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Now, lets take a look at 10 other celebs who have had public beef with Mrs. Williams.

10 Celebs Who’ve Had Public Beef With Wendy Williams was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Myeisha Essex Posted March 22, 2013

