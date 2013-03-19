Police Beat Man At Shamrock The Block Event In Richmond, VA (Explicit Video)

Thanks to smartphone video, alleged excessive force by police officers was caught on tape at the “Shamrock the Block” event in Shockoe Bottom in Richmond, Virginia for St. Patrick’s day. Normally there have been complaints by black patrons about the presence and treatment in the nightlife area of Richmond.

The Richmond City Department are in the early stages of investigating this disturbing video since it went viral on youtube.

“Though I cannot comment on the specifics of this incident, the public should rest assured that our officers are well-trained and that all use of force incidents are reviewed by Department supervisors to ensure the officers acted appropriately,” Operations Area 1 Major Scott Booth said in a statement.

