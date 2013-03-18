CLOSE
Fashion and Style
GET THE LOOK: Solange, Colorblocked At SXSW

Last Friday, our favorite trendsetter, Solange, graced SXSW’s Fader Fort wearing a colorblocked ensemble that is just right for Spring. She paired a turquoise top with tangerine shorts and futuristic Lucite booties, topped off with rose rimmed shades and a burnt orange box clutch. For beauty, Solange rocked her trademark ‘fro along with a poppin’ orange pout.

This look is perfectly assembled, with two bright hues balanced by clear footwear. That’s the key to wearing vibrant colors. Always, always balance! Want to recreate Solo’s look this Spring? Here are 3 ways to get the look!

Look #1

solange SXSW inspired look

Look #2

solange SXSW inspired look

Look #3

solange SXSW inspired look

What do you ladies think? Will you be trying this colorful look?
-Joy Adaeze
Follow Joy on Twitter @joyadaeze
Photos
