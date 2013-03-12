Last night on the Real Housewives of Atlanta, the ladies were in Vegas and NeNe planned a night out. The night included a visit to the strip club and Porsha (who is married to Cordell Stewart) stated she would not be participating in their adventure out of respect for her husband. Stating he wouldn’t like it. She tried to clean up her story by stating that she is not a fan of strip clubs and the decision really does not have anything to do with Cordell. Immediately the ladies jumped on Porsha for being “controlled”, so today I ask, is there a thin line between control and respect in marriage. Leave your comment below and weigh in to today’s “Tutt Topic”.

http://www.bravotv.com/caption

Tutt’s Topic of the Day- Is There a Thin Line Between Control & Respect in a Marriage? was originally published on kissrichmond.com

Kels Posted March 12, 2013

Also On 105.3 RnB: