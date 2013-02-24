M.C. Hammer Profiled, Charged With Obstruction In California

Hip-Hop icon MC Hammer (pictured) was arrested and booked into a Dublin jail on Thursday after allegedly “obstructing an officer in the performance of their duties,” reports KTVU.com.

The “You Can’t Touch This” rapper was at Hacienda Crossings Shopping Center when he was stopped by an officer, who he claims asked him, “Are you on parole or probation?”

Hammer took it to the Tweets to detail what happened next:

chubby elvis looking dude was tapping on my car window, I rolled down the window and he said'"Are you on parole or probation?"— MC HAMMER (@MCHammer) February 23, 2013

While I was handing him my ID he reached in my car and tried to pull me out the car but forgot he was on a steady donut diet. ..— MC HAMMER (@MCHammer) February 23, 2013

It was comical to me until he pulled out his guns, blew his whistle and yelled for help (MallCop) !!! But make no mistake he's dangerous ..— MC HAMMER (@MCHammer) February 23, 2013

only thing more dangerous than a scared man with a gun, is a scared man with an agenda, a gun and a badge. I was citied for obstruction smh— MC HAMMER (@MCHammer) February 23, 2013

You have to know me to understand I was laughing when he was grunting and pulling on me .. I had just left the weight room ..— MC HAMMER (@MCHammer) February 23, 2013

I will now answer his question, contrary to his personal beliefs, all people of color are not on parole or probation fat boy !!!— MC HAMMER (@MCHammer) February 23, 2013

Instead of being bitter, I'm taking the opportunity to make this a "teachable moment" and "eye opener" for my many friends & colleagues.— MC HAMMER (@MCHammer) February 23, 2013

After being booked into Santa Rita Jail and cited, Hammer was released. According to the Dublin Police Department declined to release his mugshot.

Dublin Police Services Sgt. Herb Walters refused to elaborate on Hammer’s accusations, instead responding to inquiries via email: “We patrol the area of Hacienda Crossings Shopping Center, especially at nighttime hours. That is about all I can say for now.”

This is the second time in recent weeks that a high-profile Black man has been accosted and treated like a criminal because of the color of his skin. As previously reported by NewsOne, actor, director and producer, Forest Whitaker, was recently patted down by an employee at Milano Market in New York and accused of shoplifting. The store has since apologized.

