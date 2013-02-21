CLOSE
Radio One
Clive Davis Talks Whitney Houston, Sexuality & New Memoir on Wendy Williams

Music icon Clive Davis sits down for a revealing interview with Wendy Williams and talks about his new memoir, “The Soundtrack of My Life.”

Clive addresses the criticism he received for hosting his annual Pre-Grammy party just hours after Whitney Houston died in the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles just one year ago this month.

Then, Clive discusses his sexuality and reveals what he thinks about music artists coming out and dealing with their own sexual preferences in the world of entertainment.

Plus, find out what Clive says about Kelly Clarkson’s response to the things he said about her in his new book and how he stays ahead of music trends after so many years in the industry.

originally published on ipowerrichmond.com

