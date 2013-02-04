Check out exclusive highlights from the 14th Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration held in New Orleans, LA this past weekend just before the big game, halftime show and yes, the power outage. Ray Lewis even made an appearance for some inspiration before the big game.

Don’t you wish you were there, too? Click on the image above or the links below for access to the event coverage with photos by Mike Morgan.

14th Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration Highlights [Photos] was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com

Terron Austin Posted February 4, 2013

