Magic Johnson stopped by Jimmy Kimmel’s late night talk show this week to talk about his latest business ventures including his features on ABC and ESPN reporting sports news, action and the latest in the world basketball.

In addition, Magic talks about how he’s run into controversy by telling the truth on the Lakers’ current success rate, plus more on what else he has up his sleeve for 2013 and beyond. Even though he’s officially retired, his busy schedule shows no signs of slowing down any time soon.

Check out part I of the conversation below.

Magic Johnson Talks Sports & More with Jimmy Kimmel was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com

espn , interview , Jimmy Kimmel , Kobe Bryant , lakers , magic johnson , sports

