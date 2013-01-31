While Americans are awaiting a stunning stage show from Beyonce this weekend at the Super Bowl, there will be tons of parties sprouting up all over the place. At first glance it seems the show might be bigger than the game itself now that word has spread that both Beyonce’s younger sister Solange and her husband Jay-Z are both planning explosive celebrations for the sports event of the year.

Jay-Z is said to be giving a huge pre-Super Bowl bash in celebration of his own liquour D’Ussé Cognac before Beyonce takes the stage. Then Solange is reportedly going touchdown on the turntables as a featured DJ during the Audi’s After Hours party.

With the entire family in town for the big game, maybe this rumored Destiny’s Child reunion isn’t as far-fetched or outlandish as it may seem. Whatever goes down, they’ve all done a great job of keeping tight-lipped on the exclusive details. Too bad we don’t have tickets. Find out more about the big Super Bowl soirees coming to New Orleans via the links below.

Solange & Jay-Z Throwing Super Bowl Parties was originally published on kissrichmond.com

Terron Austin Posted January 31, 2013

