PM BUZZ: Willow Smith Pulls Out Of ‘Annie’ Remake, Wiz Khalifa Plans To Deliver Amber’s Baby & More

Yesterday these internets were abuzzing that Nicki Minaj boyfriend Safaree Samuels cheated on her while at a party in LA. Well today, Scaffbeezy is using the ole “It wasn’t me” excuse.

He took to Twitter to clear the rumors up:

Jus Found out a tabloid is trying to print a negative false story on me dis week Dnt yall got way more famous ppl to Worry about???—

Well at least he knows he’s not famous!

