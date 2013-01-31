PM BUZZ: Willow Smith Pulls Out Of ‘Annie’ Remake, Wiz Khalifa Plans To Deliver Amber’s Baby & More

Sarafee Denies Cheating On Nicki Minaj
Yesterday these internets were abuzzing that Nicki Minaj boyfriend Safaree Samuels cheated on her while at a party in LA. Well today, Scaffbeezy is using the ole “It wasn’t me” excuse.
He took to Twitter to clear the rumors up:
Jus Found out a tabloid is trying to print a negative false story on me dis week Dnt yall got way more famous ppl to Worry about???—
Well at least he knows he’s not famous!
