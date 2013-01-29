CLOSE
Black History Month
Home

Share Your Black History Moments For A Chance To Win $5000

1 reads
Leave a comment

Celebrate Black History Month with Our Moments presented by Geico. Be sure to tell us your favorite moment so far in the new millennium from President Obama’s election to 9-year-old actress Quvenzhane (kwa-vanza-nay) Wallace’s Academy Award nomination. So much has happened in the last 13 years and we want to hear from you.

Text Moments to 77000 for a chance to win the grand prize of $5000. You can also share your moments by adding a comment below or on Facebook or Twitter.

Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Yay Or Nay: ‘Girls Trip’ Director Malcolm D.…
 1 day ago
07.16.19
Jharrel Jerome Reacts To Getting His First Emmy…
 1 day ago
07.16.19
Oh Word? More People Have Spotted André 3000…
 1 day ago
07.16.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close