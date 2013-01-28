CLOSE
Fear Of Chicken Wing Shortage Leads To Theft

Two men were arrested in Gwinnett County for allegedly stealing $65,000 worth of frozen chicken wings from a cold storage facility where they worked in Doraville. Police say Dewayne Patterson, 35, and Renaldo Jackson, 26, stole the chicken wings from Nordic Cold Storage by using a rental truck and forklift. The bizarre theft comes at a time when demand and prices for chicken wings are at the highest.
Chicken wings are also in demand with the Super Bowl taking place this Sunday, February 3, and there has even been fear of a shortage.

